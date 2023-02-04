Ethos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 195.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in December 2022 up 71.28% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.21 crore in December 2022 up 34.47% from Rs. 29.16 crore in December 2021.