Ethos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ethos are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 195.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in December 2022 up 71.28% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.21 crore in December 2022 up 34.47% from Rs. 29.16 crore in December 2021.

Ethos
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.68 177.72 195.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.68 177.72 195.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 168.61 148.69 166.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.19 -28.26 -28.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.63 11.73 11.18
Depreciation 8.74 8.20 8.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.54 19.84 19.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.34 17.53 17.40
Other Income 4.13 3.81 3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.47 21.33 20.61
Interest 3.10 3.34 4.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.37 17.99 16.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.37 17.99 16.22
Tax 6.79 4.48 4.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.57 13.51 12.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.57 13.51 12.01
Equity Share Capital 23.35 23.35 18.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.50 6.57 6.57
Diluted EPS 9.50 6.57 6.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.50 6.57 6.57
Diluted EPS 9.50 6.57 6.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited