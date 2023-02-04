English
    Ethos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ethos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 195.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in December 2022 up 71.28% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.21 crore in December 2022 up 34.47% from Rs. 29.16 crore in December 2021.

    Ethos
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.68177.72195.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.68177.72195.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods168.61148.69166.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.19-28.26-28.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6311.7311.18
    Depreciation8.748.208.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5419.8419.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3417.5317.40
    Other Income4.133.813.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4721.3320.61
    Interest3.103.344.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3717.9916.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.3717.9916.22
    Tax6.794.484.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5713.5112.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5713.5112.01
    Equity Share Capital23.3523.3518.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.506.576.57
    Diluted EPS9.506.576.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.506.576.57
    Diluted EPS9.506.576.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited