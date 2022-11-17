 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ethos Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.72 crore, up 32.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ethos are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 134.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2022 up 410.56% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.70 crore in September 2022 up 92.98% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021.

Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

Ethos shares closed at 898.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE)

Ethos
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.72 173.56 134.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.72 173.56 134.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 148.69 153.08 126.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.26 -34.18 -28.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.17 12.39 10.76
Depreciation 8.24 8.13 7.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.08 15.25 12.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.81 18.89 4.94
Other Income 3.66 2.23 2.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.46 21.13 7.47
Interest 3.34 4.24 3.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.12 16.89 3.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.12 16.89 3.55
Tax 4.61 4.26 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.51 12.63 2.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.51 12.63 2.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.16 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.56 12.80 2.66
Equity Share Capital 23.35 23.35 18.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 6.56 1.46
Diluted EPS 6.59 6.56 1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.59 6.56 1.46
Diluted EPS 6.59 6.56 1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm