Ethos Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.72 crore, up 32.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 134.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2022 up 410.56% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.70 crore in September 2022 up 92.98% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021.

Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

Ethos shares closed at 898.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE)