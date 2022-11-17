English
    Ethos Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.72 crore, up 32.26% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ethos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 134.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2022 up 410.56% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.70 crore in September 2022 up 92.98% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021.

    Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

    Ethos shares closed at 898.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE)

    Ethos
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.72173.56134.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.72173.56134.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods148.69153.08126.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.26-34.18-28.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1712.3910.76
    Depreciation8.248.137.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0815.2512.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8118.894.94
    Other Income3.662.232.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4621.137.47
    Interest3.344.243.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1216.893.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.1216.893.55
    Tax4.614.260.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.5112.632.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.5112.632.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.160.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.5612.802.66
    Equity Share Capital23.3523.3518.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.596.561.46
    Diluted EPS6.596.561.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.596.561.46
    Diluted EPS6.596.561.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
