    Ethos Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.57 crore, up 30.8% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ethos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207.57 crore in March 2023 up 30.8% from Rs. 158.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2023 up 69.47% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.49 crore in March 2023 up 32.45% from Rs. 23.02 crore in March 2022.

    Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2022.

    Ethos shares closed at 1,405.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.60% returns over the last 6 months

    Ethos
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.57229.68158.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207.57229.68158.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods163.95168.61121.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.31-10.19-10.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0313.0811.51
    Depreciation9.478.798.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.4122.3215.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0227.0613.08
    Other Income5.013.661.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0230.7214.98
    Interest3.483.114.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5527.6210.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5527.6210.45
    Tax4.477.042.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0820.577.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0820.577.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.200.080.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.2820.667.84
    Equity Share Capital23.3523.3519.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.609.544.25
    Diluted EPS--9.544.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.609.544.25
    Diluted EPS--9.544.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:17 am