    Ethos Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 230.02 crore, up 32.53% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ethos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 230.02 crore in June 2023 up 32.53% from Rs. 173.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.16 crore in June 2023 up 41.88% from Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2023 up 31.95% from Rs. 29.26 crore in June 2022.

    Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.56 in June 2022.

    Ethos shares closed at 1,444.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.27% returns over the last 6 months and 44.36% over the last 12 months.

    Ethos
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations230.02207.57173.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations230.02207.57173.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods192.43163.95153.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.24-17.31-34.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3715.0312.39
    Depreciation10.739.478.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5420.4115.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1916.0218.89
    Other Income4.695.012.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8821.0221.13
    Interest3.803.484.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0817.5516.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.0817.5516.89
    Tax6.144.474.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9513.0812.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9513.0812.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.210.200.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.1613.2812.80
    Equity Share Capital23.3523.3523.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.785.606.56
    Diluted EPS7.78--6.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.785.606.56
    Diluted EPS7.78--6.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

