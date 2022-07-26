Ethos Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.56 crore, up 95.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.56 crore in June 2022 up 95.14% from Rs. 88.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2022 up 1430.05% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.26 crore in June 2022 up 147.76% from Rs. 11.81 crore in June 2021.

Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Ethos shares closed at 954.85 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)