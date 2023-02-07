Ethos Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 195.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.66 crore in December 2022 up 71.34% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.51 crore in December 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 29.31 crore in December 2021.

Ethos EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.59 in December 2021.

Read More

Ethos shares closed at 1,008.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months