Ester Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 250.52 crore, down 1.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.52 crore in September 2020 down 1.53% from Rs. 254.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.91 crore in September 2020 up 138.53% from Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.49 crore in September 2020 up 58.04% from Rs. 46.50 crore in September 2019.

Ester Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in September 2019.

Ester Ind shares closed at 119.15 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 288.74% returns over the last 6 months and 291.30% over the last 12 months.