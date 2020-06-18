Ester Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 253.87 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.87 crore in March 2020 down 0.46% from Rs. 255.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.91 crore in March 2020 up 358.31% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.50 crore in March 2020 up 72.19% from Rs. 31.07 crore in March 2019.

Ester Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2019.

Ester Ind shares closed at 38.95 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.19% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.