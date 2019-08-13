Ester Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 284.08 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.08 crore in June 2019 up 25.29% from Rs. 226.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.95 crore in June 2019 up 223.42% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.50 crore in June 2019 up 100.45% from Rs. 26.69 crore in June 2018.

Ester Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2018.

Ester Ind shares closed at 26.60 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months and -51.72% over the last 12 months.