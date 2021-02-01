Ester Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 255.65 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.65 crore in December 2020 up 3.78% from Rs. 246.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.90 crore in December 2020 up 69.65% from Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.59 crore in December 2020 up 28.52% from Rs. 44.81 crore in December 2019.

Ester Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2019.

Ester Ind shares closed at 117.90 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 120.99% returns over the last 6 months and 177.74% over the last 12 months.