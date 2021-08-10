Ester Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 318.92 crore, up 69.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.92 crore in June 2021 up 69.14% from Rs. 188.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.93 crore in June 2021 up 25.71% from Rs. 29.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.80 crore in June 2021 up 21.94% from Rs. 52.32 crore in June 2020.

Ester Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2020.

Ester Ind shares closed at 148.15 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.56% returns over the last 6 months and 130.05% over the last 12 months.