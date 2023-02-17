 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ester Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore, down 47.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.27 crore in December 2022 down 126.85% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 90.01% from Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2021.

Ester Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 192.75 302.43 365.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 192.75 302.43 365.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.17 191.74 250.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.32 4.13 -20.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.60 12.70 17.14
Depreciation 10.04 9.84 9.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.08 70.48 56.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.47 13.55 50.97
Other Income 7.68 3.86 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.79 17.40 52.63
Interest 8.09 7.83 6.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.87 9.57 46.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.87 9.57 46.55
Tax -2.60 4.97 12.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.27 4.60 34.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 119.28 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.27 123.88 34.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.27 123.88 34.52
Equity Share Capital 41.70 41.70 41.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 14.85 4.14
Diluted EPS -1.11 14.85 4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 14.85 4.14
Diluted EPS -1.11 14.85 4.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited