Ester Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore, down 47.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.27 crore in December 2022 down 126.85% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 90.01% from Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2021.
Ester Ind shares closed at 97.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.34% returns over the last 6 months and -31.09% over the last 12 months.
|Ester Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|192.75
|302.43
|365.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|192.75
|302.43
|365.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121.17
|191.74
|250.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.32
|4.13
|-20.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.60
|12.70
|17.14
|Depreciation
|10.04
|9.84
|9.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.08
|70.48
|56.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.47
|13.55
|50.97
|Other Income
|7.68
|3.86
|1.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.79
|17.40
|52.63
|Interest
|8.09
|7.83
|6.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.87
|9.57
|46.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.87
|9.57
|46.55
|Tax
|-2.60
|4.97
|12.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.27
|4.60
|34.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|119.28
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.27
|123.88
|34.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.27
|123.88
|34.52
|Equity Share Capital
|41.70
|41.70
|41.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|14.85
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|14.85
|4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|14.85
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|14.85
|4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited