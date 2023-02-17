English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ester Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore, down 47.28% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.27 crore in December 2022 down 126.85% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 90.01% from Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2021.

    Ester Ind shares closed at 97.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.34% returns over the last 6 months and -31.09% over the last 12 months.

    Ester Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.75302.43365.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.75302.43365.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.17191.74250.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.324.13-20.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6012.7017.14
    Depreciation10.049.849.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.0870.4856.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.4713.5550.97
    Other Income7.683.861.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.7917.4052.63
    Interest8.097.836.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.879.5746.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.879.5746.55
    Tax-2.604.9712.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.274.6034.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--119.28--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.27123.8834.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.27123.8834.52
    Equity Share Capital41.7041.7041.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.1114.854.14
    Diluted EPS-1.1114.854.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.1114.854.14
    Diluted EPS-1.1114.854.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ester Ind #Ester Industries #packaging #Results
    Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am