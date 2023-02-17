Ester Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore, down 47.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.75 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.27 crore in December 2022 down 126.85% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2022 down 90.01% from Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2021.

Ester Ind shares closed at 97.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.34% returns over the last 6 months and -31.09% over the last 12 months.