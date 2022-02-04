Ester Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 365.61 crore, up 43.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.61 crore in December 2021 up 43.01% from Rs. 255.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021 up 9.49% from Rs. 31.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2021 up 11.31% from Rs. 56.21 crore in December 2020.

Ester Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.78 in December 2020.

Ester Ind shares closed at 137.55 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 26.54% over the last 12 months.