Essel Propack Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 208.77 crore, down 5.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 208.77 crore in September 2018 down 5.16% from Rs. 220.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.12 crore in September 2018 down 34.6% from Rs. 20.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.26 crore in September 2018 down 16.13% from Rs. 52.77 crore in September 2017.

Essel Propack EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2017.

Essel Propack shares closed at 86.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.79% returns over the last 6 months and -39.12% over the last 12 months.