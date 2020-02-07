Essel Propack Q3 net profit up 32% at Rs 61cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.37 crore in the year-ago quarter, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing.
Tube-packaging company Essel Propack Ltd on Friday reported a rise of 31.98 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 61.20 crore for the third quarter ended December.
Total income for the said quarter was at Rs 714.99 crore as against Rs 697.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses for the third quarter of 2019-20 were at Rs 624.30 crore as compared to Rs 626.28 crore in same period last year.