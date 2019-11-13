Essel Propack Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 730.54 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 730.54 crore in September 2019 up 6.39% from Rs. 686.69 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.29 crore in September 2019 up 11.09% from Rs. 53.37 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.36 crore in September 2019 up 18.37% from Rs. 130.41 crore in September 2018.

Essel Propack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2018.

Essel Propack shares closed at 129.15 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and 49.57% over the last 12 months.