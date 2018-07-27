Essel Propack consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 638.77 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 635.36 628.40 560.72 Other Operating Income 3.41 3.45 3.48 Total Income From Operations 638.77 631.85 564.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 286.44 272.02 257.52 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.17 2.19 -20.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 120.84 108.70 104.61 Depreciation 44.45 42.98 40.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 132.69 129.27 117.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.52 76.69 65.14 Other Income 6.83 5.41 2.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.35 82.10 67.63 Interest 13.62 13.55 13.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.73 68.55 54.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 63.73 68.55 54.13 Tax 21.82 21.11 19.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.91 47.44 34.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.91 47.44 34.77 Minority Interest -0.65 -- -0.74 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 -1.97 0.26 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.33 45.47 34.29 Equity Share Capital 62.88 31.45 31.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.32 2.85 2.18 Diluted EPS 1.31 2.84 2.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.32 2.85 2.18 Diluted EPS 1.31 2.84 2.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited