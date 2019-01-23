Essel Propack Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 694.43 crore, Up 16.1% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 694.43 683.47 595.05 Other Operating Income -- 3.22 3.10 Total Income From Operations 694.43 686.69 598.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 291.61 293.67 254.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.79 4.49 -3.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 130.46 122.74 109.47 Depreciation 47.04 44.99 41.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 133.29 137.86 120.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.24 82.94 75.99 Other Income 3.30 2.48 3.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.54 85.42 79.61 Interest 16.09 15.98 14.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.45 69.44 65.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -4.98 P/L Before Tax 71.45 69.44 60.59 Tax 25.63 20.48 20.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.82 48.96 40.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.82 48.96 40.41 Minority Interest -0.92 -0.41 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.55 4.82 0.34 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.45 53.37 40.75 Equity Share Capital 63.03 62.94 31.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.44 1.69 2.55 Diluted EPS 1.44 1.69 2.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.44 1.69 2.55 Diluted EPS 1.44 1.69 2.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited