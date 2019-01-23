Essel Propack Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 694.43 crore, Up 16.1% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essel Propack are: Net Sales at Rs 694.43 crore in December 2018 Up 16.1% from Rs. 598.15 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.45 crore in December 2018 Up 11.53% from Rs. 40.75 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.58 crore in December 2018 Up 11.2% from Rs. 121.03 crore in December 2017. Essel Propack EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2017. Essel Propack shares closed at 114.35 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.54% over the last 12 months. Essel Propack Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 694.43 683.47 595.05 Other Operating Income -- 3.22 3.10 Total Income From Operations 694.43 686.69 598.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 291.61 293.67 254.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.79 4.49 -3.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 130.46 122.74 109.47 Depreciation 47.04 44.99 41.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 133.29 137.86 120.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.24 82.94 75.99 Other Income 3.30 2.48 3.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.54 85.42 79.61 Interest 16.09 15.98 14.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.45 69.44 65.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -4.98 P/L Before Tax 71.45 69.44 60.59 Tax 25.63 20.48 20.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.82 48.96 40.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.82 48.96 40.41 Minority Interest -0.92 -0.41 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.55 4.82 0.34 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.45 53.37 40.75 Equity Share Capital 63.03 62.94 31.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.44 1.69 2.55 Diluted EPS 1.44 1.69 2.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.44 1.69 2.55 Diluted EPS 1.44 1.69 2.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:26 pm