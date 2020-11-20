Essar Shipping Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.15 crore, down 56.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.15 crore in September 2020 down 56.36% from Rs. 147.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.35 crore in September 2020 down 57.24% from Rs. 47.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2020 down 16.87% from Rs. 29.10 crore in September 2019.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 7.76 on November 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 6.30% over the last 12 months.