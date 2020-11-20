Essar Shipping Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.15 crore, down 56.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.15 crore in September 2020 down 56.36% from Rs. 147.00 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.35 crore in September 2020 down 57.24% from Rs. 47.92 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.19 crore in September 2020 down 16.87% from Rs. 29.10 crore in September 2019.
Essar Shipping shares closed at 7.76 on November 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 6.30% over the last 12 months.
|Essar Shipping
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.15
|46.04
|147.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.15
|46.04
|147.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|89.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.49
|13.05
|13.76
|Depreciation
|27.70
|27.83
|27.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.53
|22.85
|16.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|-17.69
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.12
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.51
|-17.57
|1.41
|Interest
|72.43
|45.95
|49.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-75.94
|-63.52
|-47.62
|Exceptional Items
|0.79
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-75.15
|-63.52
|-47.62
|Tax
|0.20
|0.21
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-75.35
|-63.73
|-47.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.35
|-63.73
|-47.92
|Equity Share Capital
|206.98
|206.98
|206.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-3.08
|-2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-3.08
|-2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-3.08
|-2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-3.08
|-2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:22 am