Essar Shipping Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 147.00 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.00 crore in September 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 132.99 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.92 crore in September 2019 up 48.36% from Rs. 92.79 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.10 crore in September 2019 up 297.96% from Rs. 14.70 crore in September 2018.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 7.45 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.19% over the last 12 months.