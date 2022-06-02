 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Essar Shipping Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore, down 50.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore in March 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 33.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 236.35 crore in March 2022 up 434.77% from Rs. 70.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.28 crore in March 2022 up 961.9% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 11.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2021.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 7.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -19.17% over the last 12 months.

Essar Shipping
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.84 18.01 33.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.84 18.01 33.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.94 6.17 12.55
Depreciation -- 3.68 29.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.02 8.15 22.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.88 0.01 -30.59
Other Income 57.40 64.98 7.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.28 64.99 -22.94
Interest 41.50 44.27 47.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.78 20.72 -70.44
Exceptional Items 209.57 23.30 --
P/L Before Tax 236.35 44.02 -70.44
Tax -- -- 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 236.35 44.02 -70.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 236.35 44.02 -70.60
Equity Share Capital 206.98 206.98 206.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.42 2.13 -3.41
Diluted EPS 11.42 2.13 -3.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.42 2.13 -3.41
Diluted EPS 11.42 2.13 -3.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Essar Shipping #Results #Shipping
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.