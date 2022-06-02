English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Essar Shipping Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore, down 50.3% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.84 crore in March 2022 down 50.3% from Rs. 33.88 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 236.35 crore in March 2022 up 434.77% from Rs. 70.60 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.28 crore in March 2022 up 961.9% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

    Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 11.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2021.

    Close

    Essar Shipping shares closed at 7.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -19.17% over the last 12 months.

    Essar Shipping
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8418.0133.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8418.0133.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.946.1712.55
    Depreciation--3.6829.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.028.1522.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.880.01-30.59
    Other Income57.4064.987.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.2864.99-22.94
    Interest41.5044.2747.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7820.72-70.44
    Exceptional Items209.5723.30--
    P/L Before Tax236.3544.02-70.44
    Tax----0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities236.3544.02-70.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period236.3544.02-70.60
    Equity Share Capital206.98206.98206.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.422.13-3.41
    Diluted EPS11.422.13-3.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.422.13-3.41
    Diluted EPS11.422.13-3.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Essar Shipping #Results #Shipping
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.