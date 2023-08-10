English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Essar Shipping Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 207.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in June 2023 up 207.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.41 crore in June 2023 up 185.47% from Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in June 2023 up 1169.06% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2022.

    Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2022.

    Essar Shipping shares closed at 11.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.84% returns over the last 6 months and 69.06% over the last 12 months.

    Essar Shipping
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.061.390.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.061.390.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.390.991.03
    Depreciation0.180.18--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.154.462.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.66-4.24-3.14
    Other Income31.201.310.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.54-2.93-2.78
    Interest2.571.3344.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.97-4.26-47.28
    Exceptional Items13.44420.57--
    P/L Before Tax40.41416.31-47.28
    Tax---0.88--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.41417.19-47.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.41417.19-47.28
    Equity Share Capital206.98206.98206.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3020.16-2.28
    Diluted EPS1.3020.16-2.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3020.16-2.28
    Diluted EPS1.3020.16-2.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Essar Shipping #Results #Shipping
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!