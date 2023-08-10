Essar Shipping Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 207.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in June 2023 up 207.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.41 crore in June 2023 up 185.47% from Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in June 2023 up 1169.06% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2022.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2022.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 11.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.84% returns over the last 6 months and 69.06% over the last 12 months.