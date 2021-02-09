Essar Shipping Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore, down 87.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore in December 2020 down 87.91% from Rs. 189.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.21 crore in December 2020 down 403.48% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2020 down 120.71% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2019.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.45 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 36.96% over the last 12 months.