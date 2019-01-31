Essar Shipping Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore, down 49.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore in December 2018 down 49.74% from Rs. 150.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2018 up 50.18% from Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.20 crore in December 2018 down 0.26% from Rs. 57.35 crore in December 2017.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 12.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -58.06% over the last 12 months.