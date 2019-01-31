Essar Shipping Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore, down 49.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore in December 2018 down 49.74% from Rs. 150.73 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2018 up 50.18% from Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.20 crore in December 2018 down 0.26% from Rs. 57.35 crore in December 2017.
Essar Shipping shares closed at 12.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -58.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Essar Shipping
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.75
|132.99
|150.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.75
|132.99
|150.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.98
|18.22
|26.30
|Depreciation
|24.47
|27.90
|31.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.96
|131.68
|96.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.66
|-44.81
|-3.48
|Other Income
|38.39
|2.21
|29.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.73
|-42.60
|25.76
|Interest
|46.70
|49.79
|53.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.97
|-92.39
|-27.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.97
|-92.39
|-27.94
|Tax
|0.25
|0.40
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.22
|-92.79
|-28.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.22
|-92.79
|-28.54
|Equity Share Capital
|206.98
|206.98
|206.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-4.48
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-4.48
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-4.48
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-4.48
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited