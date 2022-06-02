Essar Shipping Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 83.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in March 2022 down 83.78% from Rs. 91.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.87 crore in March 2022 up 226.11% from Rs. 179.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.32 crore in March 2022 up 472.73% from Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2021.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 10.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in March 2021.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 7.86 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.10% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.