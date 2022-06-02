 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Essar Shipping Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 83.78% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in March 2022 down 83.78% from Rs. 91.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.87 crore in March 2022 up 226.11% from Rs. 179.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.32 crore in March 2022 up 472.73% from Rs. 18.04 crore in March 2021.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 10.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in March 2021.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 7.86 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.10% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.

Essar Shipping
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.76 23.61 91.00
Other Operating Income -- -1.88 --
Total Income From Operations 14.76 21.73 91.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.89 7.52 13.59
Depreciation 14.91 19.30 44.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.70 18.69 90.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.74 -23.78 -57.80
Other Income 108.15 71.99 31.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.41 48.21 -26.42
Interest 71.15 73.99 135.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.26 -25.78 -161.75
Exceptional Items 214.73 31.37 -14.81
P/L Before Tax 231.99 5.59 -176.56
Tax -- -- 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 231.99 5.59 -176.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 231.99 5.59 -176.72
Minority Interest -- 0.01 -2.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.12 -13.44 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 225.87 -7.84 -179.11
Equity Share Capital 206.98 206.98 206.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.91 -0.38 -7.82
Diluted EPS 10.91 -0.38 -7.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.91 -0.38 -7.82
Diluted EPS 10.91 -0.38 -7.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Essar Shipping #Results #Shipping
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.