Essar Shipping Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 231.56 crore, down 26.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:
Net Sales at Rs 231.56 crore in March 2020 down 26.6% from Rs. 315.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,537.66 crore in March 2020 up 57.11% from Rs. 3,584.82 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.06 crore in March 2020 down 11.54% from Rs. 109.72 crore in March 2019.
Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.
|Essar Shipping
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|231.56
|381.79
|312.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|3.23
|Total Income From Operations
|231.56
|381.79
|315.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|177.96
|243.32
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.06
|27.55
|30.11
|Depreciation
|43.55
|43.09
|72.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.49
|31.14
|193.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.50
|36.69
|18.87
|Other Income
|88.01
|5.83
|18.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.51
|42.52
|37.17
|Interest
|114.30
|124.44
|138.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.79
|-81.92
|-100.89
|Exceptional Items
|-1,484.40
|-7.26
|-3,486.97
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,545.19
|-89.18
|-3,587.86
|Tax
|0.21
|0.30
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,545.40
|-89.48
|-3,588.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,545.40
|-89.48
|-3,588.11
|Minority Interest
|1.93
|6.01
|-2.92
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.81
|-5.81
|6.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,537.66
|-89.28
|-3,584.82
|Equity Share Capital
|206.98
|206.98
|206.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.38
|-4.25
|-4.59
|Diluted EPS
|-74.38
|-4.25
|-4.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.38
|-4.25
|-173.06
|Diluted EPS
|-74.38
|-4.25
|-173.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm