Essar Shipping Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 231.56 crore, down 26.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.56 crore in March 2020 down 26.6% from Rs. 315.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,537.66 crore in March 2020 up 57.11% from Rs. 3,584.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.06 crore in March 2020 down 11.54% from Rs. 109.72 crore in March 2019.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 8.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.