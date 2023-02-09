Essar Shipping Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, down 33.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 21.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,346.03 crore in December 2022 up 17268.75% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 67.51 crore in December 2021.