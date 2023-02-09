 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essar Shipping Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, down 33.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in December 2022 down 33.59% from Rs. 21.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,346.03 crore in December 2022 up 17268.75% from Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.91 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 67.51 crore in December 2021.

Essar Shipping
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.43 16.84 23.61
Other Operating Income -- -- -1.88
Total Income From Operations 14.43 16.84 21.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 1.93 7.52
Depreciation 12.58 12.67 19.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.58 7.45 18.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.67 -5.21 -23.78
Other Income 49.00 32.48 71.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.33 27.27 48.21
Interest 32.02 75.47 73.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.31 -48.20 -25.78
Exceptional Items 1,311.99 -11.86 31.37
P/L Before Tax 1,323.30 -60.06 5.59
Tax -8.87 -16.71 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,332.17 -43.35 5.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,332.17 -43.35 5.59
Minority Interest -- -0.08 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.86 2.87 -13.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,346.03 -40.56 -7.84
Equity Share Capital 206.98 206.98 206.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.03 -1.38 -0.38
Diluted EPS 65.03 -1.38 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.03 -1.38 -0.38
Diluted EPS 65.03 -1.38 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited