Essar Sec Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 166.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 38.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Essar Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Essar Sec shares closed at 4.12 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.59% returns over the last 6 months