 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Essar Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 64.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 64.38% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 191.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Essar Sec shares closed at 5.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.

Essar Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.03 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.03 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.01 0.06
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.01 0.06
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.01 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.01 0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.01 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.01 0.06
Equity Share Capital 14.29 14.29 14.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.00 0.04
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.00 0.04
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Essar Sec #Essar Securities #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.