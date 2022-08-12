Essar Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 64.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 64.38% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 191.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Essar Sec shares closed at 5.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.