Essar Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 183.24% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Essar Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Essar Sec shares closed at 4.02 on July 12, 2021 (BSE)