Essar Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 76.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 76.92% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 145.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Essar Sec shares closed at 3.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.89% returns over the last 6 months and -37.89% over the last 12 months.