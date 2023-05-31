English
    Espire Hospital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 719.37% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Espire Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 719.37% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 53.12% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 587.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Espire Hospital shares closed at 15.73 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.59% returns over the last 6 months

    Espire Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.085.370.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.085.370.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.120.71--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.183.110.46
    Depreciation0.781.190.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.460.200.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.530.17-0.24
    Other Income-0.210.110.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.27-0.14
    Interest0.300.170.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.10-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.10-0.25
    Tax0.19--0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.10-0.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.10-0.36
    Equity Share Capital13.5013.5013.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.08-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.170.08-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.08-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.170.08-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

