Espire Hospital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 719.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Espire Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 719.37% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 53.12% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 587.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Espire Hospital shares closed at 15.73 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.59% returns over the last 6 months
|Espire Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.08
|5.37
|0.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.08
|5.37
|0.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.12
|0.71
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|3.11
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.78
|1.19
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.46
|0.20
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.17
|-0.24
|Other Income
|-0.21
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.27
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.30
|0.17
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.10
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.10
|-0.25
|Tax
|0.19
|--
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.10
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.10
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|13.50
|13.50
|13.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited