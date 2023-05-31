Espire Hospital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 719.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 719.37% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 53.12% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 up 587.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Espire Hospital shares closed at 15.73 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.59% returns over the last 6 months