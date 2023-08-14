Espire Hospital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore, up 387.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.54 crore in June 2023 up 387.87% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 152.76% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 up 572.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Espire Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Espire Hospital shares closed at 16.51 on June 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.46% returns over the last 6 months