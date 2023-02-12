Espire Hospital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, up 959.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in December 2022 up 959.99% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 131.48% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 up 661.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.