Espire Hospital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, up 959.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Espire Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in December 2022 up 959.99% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 131.48% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 up 661.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Espire Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.37 3.25 0.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.37 3.25 0.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.71 0.36 0.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.11 1.09 0.36
Depreciation 1.19 0.09 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 1.83 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.12 -0.33
Other Income 0.11 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 -0.12 -0.33
Interest 0.17 0.10 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 -0.22 -0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.10 -0.22 -0.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 -0.22 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 -0.22 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 13.50 13.50 13.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.16 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.16 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.16 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.16 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited