Espire Hospital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, up 959.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in December 2022 up 959.99% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 131.48% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 up 661.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Espire Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.

Espire Hospital shares closed at 17.45 on December 26, 2022 (BSE)