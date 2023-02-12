English
    Espire Hospital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, up 959.99% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Espire Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in December 2022 up 959.99% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 131.48% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 up 661.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Espire Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.373.250.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.373.250.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.710.360.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.111.090.36
    Depreciation1.190.090.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.201.830.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17-0.12-0.33
    Other Income0.11--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-0.12-0.33
    Interest0.170.10--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.10-0.22-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.10-0.22-0.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.10-0.22-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.10-0.22-0.33
    Equity Share Capital13.5013.5013.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.16-0.25
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.16-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.16-0.25
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.16-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited