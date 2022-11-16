Esha Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 74.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 74.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 13.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Esha Media shares closed at 7.92 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.14% returns over the last 6 months and 32.00% over the last 12 months.