Esha Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 74.66% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esha Media Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 74.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 13.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
Esha Media shares closed at 7.92 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.14% returns over the last 6 months and 32.00% over the last 12 months.
|Esha Media Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited