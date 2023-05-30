Esha Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 73.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 73.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 4.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Esha Media shares closed at 4.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.31% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.