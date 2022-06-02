 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Esha Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 41.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esha Media Research are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 41.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Esha Media shares closed at 7.08 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.20% returns over the last 6 months and 37.48% over the last 12 months.

Esha Media Research
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.09 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.09 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.10 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.03 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.03 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.03 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.03 -0.04
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.03 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.03 0.08
Equity Share Capital 8.30 8.30 8.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.04 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.04 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.04 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.04 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Esha Media #Esha Media Research #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:11 am
