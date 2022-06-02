Esha Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 41.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 41.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Esha Media shares closed at 7.08 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.20% returns over the last 6 months and 37.48% over the last 12 months.