Esha Media Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 9950% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 9950% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019 down 2.96% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019 up 22.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.

Esha Media shares closed at 6.23 on April 16, 2019 (BSE)