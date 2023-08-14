Esha Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 11.4% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 54.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Esha Media shares closed at 3.67 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.15% returns over the last 6 months and -44.31% over the last 12 months.