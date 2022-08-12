 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Esha Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 9.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esha Media Research are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 9.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 21.41% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Esha Media shares closed at 6.59 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.69% returns over the last 6 months

Esha Media Research
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.03 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.03 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.04
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.05 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.05 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 8.30 8.30 8.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
