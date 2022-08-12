Esha Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 9.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 9.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 21.41% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Esha Media shares closed at 6.59 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.69% returns over the last 6 months