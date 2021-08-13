Esha Media Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esha Media Research are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 13.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 74.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Esha Media shares closed at 4.90 on July 28, 2021 (BSE)