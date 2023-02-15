Esha Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 75.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 75.98% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 55.78% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Esha Media shares closed at 5.75 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.